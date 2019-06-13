Deputies arrest man in connection to north Macon shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man in connection to the shooting of 22-year-old Connor Bridges.

The incident happened on August 24, 2018, on Northside Drive.

Authorities say that an off duty investigator saw 46-year-old Troy Leman Cunningham entering the Sparks Café on Mercer University Drive.  Deputies say they arrested Cunningham around 2 a.m.

Authorities took Cunningham to the Bibb County Jail on the following warrants:

  • Aggravated Assault
  • Armed Robbery
  • Theft by Conversion

He is being held without bond.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.