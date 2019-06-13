WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Local business owners and past chamber members of the Robins Regional Chamber partnered for an annual luncheon this afternoon.

The Chamber advocates for important issues in Warner Robins each year.

“Everyone we have here today is working together to share their expertise,” former chairwoman Marsha Buzzell said. “When I was younger I joined the Chamber. I really contribute a lot of my success and the success of my business to the chamber of commerce.”

Buzzell says the Chamber will continue to provide resources and support to develop a healthy and vibrant business environment.