Southwest High School hosts Father’s Day alumni basketball games

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 2019 annual Father’s Day Kickoff Alumni Basketball Game was held at Southwest High School Friday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 2019 annual Father’s Day Kickoff Alumni Basketball Game was held at Southwest High School Friday.

Howard High School took on Rutland High School in the first game.

- Advertisement -

The annual event aims to promote positivity to stop violence in the community. Coordinator Robert Cox, encourages all Macon kids to see positive community leaders play the game.

“The main thing that we are trying to do here is help kids to make it out of these streets and to be role models for them,” Cox said.

The following alumni teams played:

Howard vs Rutland at 5:30 pm

Southwest vs Westside at 6:45 pm

Northeast vs Central at 8:15 pm

For Tickets, you can click here.