MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Father’s Day Kickoff Alumni Basketball Game is Friday, June 14th.

Games are taking place at Southwest High School on Canterbury Road in Macon. Game times are at 5:30pm, 6:45pm and 8:15pm.

Community leaders and high school alumni will take the court to provide a positive, non-violent event.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Organizer and promoter Robert Cox stopped by 41Today to share the details and the purpose behind the event.