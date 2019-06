Lil G and Shay Star from Power 107.1 stopped by 41Today for 41Top Entertainment.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Lil G and Shay Star from Power 107.1 stopped by 41Today for 41Top Entertainment.

They dished the details on Sasha Obama heading to the University of Michigan.

- Advertisement -

They also covered the pregnancy of Young Miami from the City Girls, the death of Bushwick Bill of the Ghetto Boys and Wendy Williams love life.