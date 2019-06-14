MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four Macon men for drugs and gun charges.
Authorities say that special investigations deputies along with other units conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 4400 block of Robinson Drive on June 13th around 11 a.m.
Investigators say they found the following:
- 45grams of Marijuana
- 19 pieces of crack rock
- One ecstasy pill
- A rifle
- A stolen .380 handgun
Four suspects occupied the house when the search warrant was executed.
Deputies took 31-year-old Darein Melvelle Scott to the Bibb County Jail and charged with him the following:
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
Authorities set Scott’s bond at $40,600.00.
Deputies took 17-year-old Ja’Traveyion Dewilliams Gabriel to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
Authorities set Gabriel’s bond at $29,400.00.
Deputies took 34-year-old Deanthony Cameron Huff to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
Authorities set Huff’s bond at $29,400.00.
Deputies took 22-year-old Tyrell Braynard Hunter to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
Authorities set Hunter’s bond at $29,400.00.