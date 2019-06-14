Jones County toddler dies after being shot in head

A 2-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head. This is according to a statement from Captain Jimmy Black with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE: 2-year-old Kadir Renfroe died from his injuries Friday afternoon according to Jones County Corner Matt Jarrett.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A 2-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head. This is according to a statement from Captain Jimmy Black with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Black says a loaded pistol was accessible to the children in a home on Avalon Road.

A 5-year-old and a 2-year-old were playing with the loaded gun when it went off. The bullet then struck the 2-year-old in the head.

Black says the gun was brought to the house by 18-year-old, Darius Julieus Johnson.

After further investigation, the Jones County Sheriff’s deputies say that the gun was stolen during a burglary a couple months ago.

Authorities arrested Johnson and charged him with reckless conduct and theft.

The investigation is ongoing.