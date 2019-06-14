Macon Vet Center celebrates 40th anniversary of vet program

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon Vet Center celebrated its 40th anniversary. The Vet Center Program started in 1979 to assist Vietnam veterans who returned from war.

Veterans Outreach Program Specialist Jerry Long says the program’s mission is to welcome home those who serve and their families.

The Macon Vet Center offers the following programs: counseling, outreach programs and referrals to treatment options for some.

The program is free to veterans. A Mobile Vet Center is also available to the Middle Georgia area.

The mobile center travels around Middle Georgia offering outreach missions. They also offer information on the programs at vet centers.

Long says around 25 veterans showed up at Friday’s event.

If you are a veteran or know someone who is a veteran and needs assistance, call the Macon Vet Center at 478-477-3813.