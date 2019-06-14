Mount De Sales Academy student competes in ‘Jeopardy!’ Teen Tournament

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia High School student will get her chance to win $100,000 on Jeopardy! Teen Tournament.

Stephanie Pierson, a senior at Mount De Sales Academy, will compete on the trivia game show.

Pierson says she has been studying and preparing for this moment her entire life.



Prior to competing on the show, Pierson first had to pass an online exam. She then auditioned in-person before being invited to LA.

“I told a couple of my friends. I had been invited before I made the big announcement to everyone. They all had a positive reaction and were so excited when I told them. We are planning a watch party once it comes on,” Pierson said.

The annual Jeopardy! Teen Tournament features 15 teenagers from different states.