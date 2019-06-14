New sports complex coming to Warner Robins

The Warner Robins Recreation Department created the plan and the North Houston Road Complex broke ground Friday.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins is getting a new sports complex.

The Warner Robins Recreation Department created the plan and the North Houston Road Complex broke ground Friday.

The 67 acre site will be home to the following:

4 baseball fields, basketball courts

A walking track around the top of the gym

Conference rooms

Administration offices

The new complex is named in honor of Claude Lewis who started the Warner Robins Recreation Department.

“The more recreation you have, the most leisure time you’ve got to spend is to better your time here. And this place is going to be for everybody not just the youth of the community. It’s going to be for the adults as well,” Claude said.

The facility will be finished next October.

Mayor Randy Toms says the city wants to build a gym near Robins Air Force Base in the future.