Summer camps’ protocol for kids with allergies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Parenting a child with severe allergies can be nerve-wracking. Especially, if the parent decides to send their child to summer camp.

Most parents like their kids to stay active during the summer. Though summer camp is a popular option, parents who have kids with allergies tend to worry about medical issues.

“We ask about any allergies or any medical issues that we need to be aware of,” Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Programmer Dominique Whisby said.

Allergist David Plaxico says the first step to leaving your child at camp is education.

“The need to sit down with them. This is my child these are my allergies and these are the things that need to be treated,” he said.

Whisby said her camp staff goes through two days of training.

“Prior to them starting camp, the counselors also go through CPR and training to deal with those types of issues,” she said.

Whisby says that the camp staff keeps a clipboard with a list of names and allergies. “They have walkie-talkies on them or some type of device that would allow them to communicate with full-time staff, but they are definitely well prepared,” she said.

Whisby says if your child needs medication, give it to them before or after camp.

Counselors are trained in the use of Epi-pens.