Sunny and mild afternoon ahead for Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure just north of the Peach State will keep us dry this afternoon and into tomorrow, but as that system moves out to the Atlantic we will see a return of afternoon showers and storms early next week.

TODAY.

A sunny afternoon is on the way for Middle Georgia! Temperatures this afternoon will be running in the middle to upper 80’s which is slightly cooler than the 90° average high temperature for this time of the year. It will be a great evening to be outside with drier air still in place. Temperatures are going to quickly drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under a mostly clear sky.

WEEKEND.

Both days of the weekend are shaping up to be very nice. Tomorrow temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s under a mostly sunny sky. Humidity will be on the rise as we see a return of southeasterly flow at the surface. By Fathers Day on Sunday, temperatures will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with the chance for an isolated shower or two. Rain chances will be slim on Sunday and will not hamper outdoor plans for an extended period of time.

NEXT WEEK.

A very summer-like pattern returns to Middle Georgia next week with afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s in the afternoon before falling into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s overnight.

