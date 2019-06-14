Macon woman arrested for stealing minivan

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon woman for the theft of a vehicle on June 13th.

Deputies say they answered a call in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue about a stolen car around 10:15 a.m. They say 51-year-old Teri Leigh Pierce took a Mazda minivan without permission.

Deputies say that they saw the vehicle on Eisenhower Parkway at the Regency Inn. Authorities arrested Pierce without incident.

Deputies took Pierce to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with Theft by Taking Auto. Authorities set her bond at $4050.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.