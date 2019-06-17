Heat and humidity stick around through the week in Middle Georgia

Today we finally saw a few showers and storms in the Macon area. Unfortunately this didn’t amount to much as far as rain totals that would go to help our ongoing drought, but we will continue to see rain chances through the week.

Not only will we continue to see rain and storms this week, but we will keep our humidity high. This is all thanks to southwesterly winds that continue to filter in Gulf moisture. The air will likely feel pretty sticky through the week.



Tuesday looks to bring another round of showers and storms to Middle Georiga, especially during the afternoon. High temperatures will likely stay a little cooler than they were today.



Storm chances will stick around through the week along with the humidity. Heavy rain and storms are going to be most widespread on Wednesday and Thursday.

Some clearing is expected by the weekend, but there aren’t many signals through the week of a completely dry day in Middle Georgia.