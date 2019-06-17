Downtown Macon hosts its first Pride event in honor of Stonewall Riots

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- In honor of the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, downtown Macon hosts its first ever Pride Event this Saturday.

Scott Mitchell is putting this event together and says it’s important to give role models to the Middle Georgia LGBT community.

- Advertisement -

The 1969 Stonewall Riots sparked the modern LGBT movement and the fight for LGBT rights in the United States.

Mitchell says Downtown Macon Pride will have several tables offering resources and information for those in the LGBT community.

Mitchell says the event is important for Middle Georgia by letting everyone know it’s okay to be yourself.

The mayor’s office plans to issue a pride day proclamation at the event this Saturday.

The event starts at 3 p.m. at Third Street park downtown.

The following organizations will participate in the event: