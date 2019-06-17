Macon teen who created viral “Rolf” meme, lands internship for Netflix movie

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon teenager whose meme went viral landed an internship with Netflix.

In September, 41NBC reported that the 19-year-old Florida A&M University graphic design student Elijah Rutland created the Ed, Edd, and Eddy “Black Rolf” meme that went viral.

He received an internship with Warner Brothers to help create Dr. Seuss’ “Green Eggs and Ham” for Netflix.

Rutland says FAMU helped him prepare for his success.

“My time there is what really inspired me to start doing art and digital illustration. Which lead to what I’m doing today, so my time in college has been a huge boost and really changed my perspective on life,” he said.

Rutland leaves to begin his internship this Thursday. He will return in August.