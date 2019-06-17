Macon Water Authority employee dies after workplace incident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon Water Authority employee died Monday after being injured on the job Friday.

A MWA news release says 36-year-old Jonathan Matthew Wood of Gordon died at Medical Center, Navicent Health.

He was injured around 3 a.m. Friday while working to install a valve on a water main near Bass Road.

MWA hired Wood as a Water Distribution Line Tech in February. He worked on a crew of 3 to 5 repairing water mains and service lines throughout the company’s distribution system, which consists of more than 1,600 miles of pipe.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

“We are heartbroken by this tragedy,” said Tony Rojas, MWA Executive Director and President. “Our attention and concerns are completely on Jonathan’s family, friends, and his co-workers at the Macon Water Authority who knew him well and worked with him every day.”