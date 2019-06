MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 41NBC and a team of broadcast engineers switched on a new transmitter.

As a result, if you are an over-the-air antenna viewer, rescan your channels to continue to watch 41NBC.

This is a result of an FCC mandate, requiring that WMGT move to a new channel. This message is only for over-the-air antenna viewers, and not cable or satellite viewers.

For more information visit 41NBC.com/rescan or call (478) 745-4141 during regular business hours.