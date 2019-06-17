Rebuilding Macon, Hope Mission set to repair homes in Kings Park neighborhood

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rebuilding Macon partners with Hope Mission to repair homes in the Kings Park neighborhood this week.

More than 200 volunteers across Georgia will help repair homes and do yard work.

Executive Director of Rebuilding Macon Debra Rollins says the initiative helps elders fight against blight in their communities. This allows them to continue living in warmth, safety, and independence.

“We will be doing 15 paint jobs. Tearing down a wheelchair ramp on one house that no longer needs to be there due to damage. We are replacing a few roofs in the neighborhood as well. These repairs are making a major impact on the market value of the homes,” Rollins said.

Rebuilding Macon along with Hope Mission encourages local organizations and community leaders to come out and help volunteer.

