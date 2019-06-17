Showers and thunderstorms return today

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After a mostly dry weekend, afternoon showers and thunderstorms return to Middle Georgia today.

TODAY.

An unsettled weather pattern is going to begin today and hang around for the next several days. This afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds temperatures will top out in the low 90’s. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be hit or miss which is very typical for this time of year. After sunset this evening, storms will diminish and we will be left with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

TOMORROW.

We will essentially hit the replay button tomorrow afternoon as showers and isolated thunderstorms are back in the forecast. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the low 90’s before falling into the low 70’s overnight.

REST OF WEEK AND BEYOND.

We hang on to our wet weather pattern through the rest of the work week with our best chance for rain moving in on Thursday. After that rain chances will begin to taper off as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be slightly above average in the low to middle 90’s.

