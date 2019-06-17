Warner Robins city attorney signs new contract amid retirement

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Warner Robins city attorney signed a new contract Monday, stating he will stay until a new attorney is hired.

Jim Elliott says it feels nice to be appreciated, and knows his institutional knowledge will help.

“I couldn’t dare just think about walking out the door and leaving things hanging. There’s just a lot of institutional knowledge that I think I have and anybody who would be here that long would have that so I’m honored to be able to transition a bit for them,” said Elliott.

Elliott has been with Warner Robins for 34 years. He says it’s going to be strange to leave whenever it may be, but he will always view Warner Robins as home.

“Speaking terms of we and my city and, I think it always will be still, but it’s going to be a bit of a change being kind of outside the organization. I have a lot of great friends here,” said Elliott.

Mayor Randy Toms is excited to keep Elliott on for a few more months, to ease the transition.

Toms says he has three people interested in the position, but thinks Elliott will stay with the city for six more months.

“I’m excited about some of the prospects coming in, but I’m also excited about having Jim on contract, close to us and actually in the building some to help us get through the next few or however many months it takes to get a replacement,” Toms said.

The City of Warner Robins held a retirement reception in honor of Elliott.

Elliott says when he retires, he will continue teaching at Mercer Law. He also does advisory work with boards of ethics around the state.