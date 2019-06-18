41Today: Bibb County School Nutrition Summer Program

The Bibb County School Nutrition Program runs from June 3rd to July 12th

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb County School Nutrition Program is making sure students across the county stay nourished over the summer months.

The program will run from June 3rd to July 12th. Sites at schools and churches throughout the community will offer breakfast, lunch and snacks for anyone between the ages of one and 18 years old.

No applications or requirements are needed.

For more information, call 478-779-2612.

To view the list of Summer Food Service Program sites click here.