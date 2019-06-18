Carl Vinson VA Medical Center set to hold town hall meeting in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin is giving veterans in Macon a chance to speak on ways to improve through the mission act.

VA Medical Center officials plan to hold a town hall meeting in Macon for veterans, families, and others to discuss the Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks. The officials want to hear feedback on ways to improve the medical center.

Dublin VA Medical Center Director David Whitmer says that the medical center is holding town hall meetings for its stakeholders and to ensure they have a regular forum. This allows the stakeholders to share opinions and to stay updated on VA developments.

“Because we’re in a larger rural catchment area, we have distance between where our veterans live and where clinics are located. We think that it’ll be a greater opportunity for us to use more telehealth and options for those veterans to get care in the community as they need it,” Whitmer said.

The meeting takes place at the American Legion Post 3 in Macon on Thursday at 6 p.m.