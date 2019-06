MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Contour Airlines is continuing services out of Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

Macon-Bibb commissioners approved the lease of terminal space in Middle Georgia Regional Airport for Contour. The county received a grant from the U.S Department of Transportation of more than $19-million.

Grant money will fund passenger air service at the airport from August 2019 through September 2023.