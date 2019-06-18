UPDATE: Georgia Academy for the Blind bomb threat was prank call

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Academy of the Blind Superintendent Dr. Cindy Gibson says that the bomb threat was a prank call. She says the police are looking into who made the call.

Dr. Gibson says that safety is the top priority for the school.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a threat at a local school around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say that a male suspect reportedly called the Bibb County Board of Education Police. The suspect then said he was going to shoot students at the Georgia Academy for the Blind.

Authorities say there were no students at the school during this incident. The school is closed for the summer.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with the Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Force arrived on scene and cleared the school.

Authorities say that no one was found on the school property that was not supposed to be there.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.