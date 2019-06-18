Georgia Association of Broadcasting tour stopped in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Georgia Association of Broadcasters hit the road for its 85th Anniversary tour. Their fourth stop was downtown Macon.

The Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) have served broadcasters in Georgia for 85 years.

GAB President Bob Houghton says it’s a tough time for broadcasters and interacting with other broadcasters is beneficial.

The tour included a presentation on the history and future of broadcasting along with a rundown on radio license renewals.