Macon-Bibb commissioners vote on how hotel motel tax money is distributed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb tourists will see a higher bill on their hotel bills. Commissioners approved the ordinance as to what agencies will benefit from the additional dollars.

During Tuesday night’s commission meeting, Macon-Bibb commissioners decided how the 8-percent hotel motel tax money will be allocated.

The 1-percent hotel motel tax increase is projected to bring in an additional $600,000 to the county. Money will be divided between Tubman Museum, Museum of Arts and Science, Macon Arts Alliance, and Fort Hawkins Foundation.

“The 8-percent was voted on for to allow for us to handle additional things. Not to still have money coming out of our general fund. That’s what we want to do, and when are these entities going to live on their own instead of living off us?” Commissioner Valerie Wynn said.