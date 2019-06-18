Macon receives grant to improve under-served areas of community

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The city of Macon received a grant to work with under-served areas in the community by providing internet access and on demand services that will help residents apply for jobs and fix problems.

Georgia Tech in partnership with the Georgia Smart Communities Challenge announced four winners of this years grants. They also provided an update on last year’s winner.

Georgia Tech’s initiative with this $50,000 grant is to promote innovation in communities along with resilience and sustainability.

Commissioner Christopher Nunn says that Macon is a hub in the state of Georgia.

The grant helps the community with a project that starts in September 2019 and runs until September 2020.

Region Vice President of Georgia Power Ron Shipman says the partners of the program have fueled growth and leadership in Georgia.

Macon-Bibb County plans to develop smart kiosk systems for economically disadvantaged neighborhoods. This would allow residents access to mobile applications such as See, Click, Fix, and Macon-Insights.

Georgia Tech President Bud Peterson says that last year the program funded projects which generated nearly $15 million.

“Every proposal for the grant this year was very strong, but the projects chosen will achieve new innovations and new ideas for the state of Georgia,” Peterson said.

