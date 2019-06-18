Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores June 10-14

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 10 and Sunday, June 14. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

- Advertisement -

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Lieu’s Peking Restaurant

2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2019

Chili’s Bar and Grill

2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019

Bibb County:

CC Fish House

4032 CHAMBERS RD UNIT A MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2019

Li Monz Sips-N-Dips LLC

3745 CREST DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019

Houston Seafood

3011 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019

Hancock County:

Value Mart

21 POWELTON AVE SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2019

Houston County:

Ichiban Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2019

Sweet Charlies

1117 GA HWY 96 STE 112 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2019

Cracker Barrell #98

101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2019

IHOP

2710 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2019

O’Charley’s #278

2990 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2019

Shane’s Rib Shack

2907 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2019

Stir King

2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2019

Wild Wing Cafe #235

714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2019

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2019

Cakes, Etc. Catering

152 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2019

Casa Mexico II

866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2019

American Wings and Deli

1996 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2019

Huddle House #197

2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019

Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II

2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019

Metropolis Grill

866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019

Bigos Bistro

3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019

Blitz Sports Bar

1804 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, Inc.

2915 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019

Monroe County:

Falls View Restaurant

42 TOWALIGA RIVER DR JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2019

Dunkin Donuts

155 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2019

Washington County:

Kelly’s BBQ

490 IRWIN AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2019

Hot Wings & Things

834 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2019

Subway

630 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019

Wheeler County:

Helen’s Kitchen

215 W MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019