Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores June 10-14

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 10 and Sunday, June 14. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Lieu’s Peking Restaurant
2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2019
Chili’s Bar and Grill
2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019
Bibb County:
CC Fish House
4032 CHAMBERS RD UNIT A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2019
Li Monz Sips-N-Dips LLC
3745 CREST DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019
Houston Seafood
3011 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019
Hancock County:
Value Mart
21 POWELTON AVE SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2019
Houston County:
Ichiban Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2019
Sweet Charlies
1117 GA HWY 96 STE 112 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2019
Cracker Barrell #98
101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2019
IHOP
2710 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2019
O’Charley’s #278
2990 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2019
Shane’s Rib Shack
2907 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2019
Stir King
2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2019
Wild Wing Cafe #235
714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2019
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2019
Cakes, Etc. Catering
152 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2019
Casa Mexico II
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2019
American Wings and Deli
1996 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2019
Huddle House #197
2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019
Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019
Metropolis Grill
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019
Bigos Bistro
3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019
Blitz Sports Bar
1804 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, Inc.
2915 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019
Monroe County:
Falls View Restaurant
42 TOWALIGA RIVER DR JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2019
Dunkin Donuts
155 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2019
Washington County:
Kelly’s BBQ
490 IRWIN AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2019
Hot Wings & Things
834 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2019
Subway
630 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019
Wheeler County:
Helen’s Kitchen
215 W MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2019