More storms possible in Middle Georgia through the week

This afternoon in Macon we finally saw heavy rain that will help us (at least a little bit) get out of moderate drought. Thankfully there is more rain in the forecast through the week and all of it should help at least a little bit to alleviate our moderate drought.

By tomorrow we will continue to see a chance of showers and storms during the morning and into the afternoon.

Severe storms are not likely, but strong storms with heavy rain will be possible through much of the week.

We will continue to see our high temperatures increasing through the weekend with humidity remaining uncomfortable.

Looks like Sunday we will see a bit less coverage of showers and thunderstorms in the area.