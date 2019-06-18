Two sentenced to prison for 2017 fatal shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A judge sentenced two people to prison on Monday for the 2017 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Keenan Olajawon Guice.

According to a news release from District Attorney David Cooke, 26-year-old Demarcus Colson pleaded guilty to the following charges:

voluntary manslaughter

aggravated assault

possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer

The judge sentenced Colson to 30 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

Also, 24-year-old Markeysia Odeshia Milligan pleaded guilty to hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

The judge sentenced her to 5 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.