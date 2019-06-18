Warner Robins council members receive pay raise

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins council members will see a 100% increase on their next paycheck.

The ordinance passed Monday to increase the annual salary for all council members from $5,000 to $10,000.

Mayor Randy Toms says he believes people need to be compensated when they do a good job.

“As I heard somebody say that advised me on actually voting for it, it’s the cost f doing business. It’s more attractive to people that are looking into coming out and maybe getting involved,” Toms said.

Mayor Toms says the council members requested the increase.