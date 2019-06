SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man died in a deadly fire in Washington County on June 14th.

According to Washington County Sheriff Thomas H. Smith, his deputies responded to a residential fire on Smith Robinson Road. The fire claimed the life of 70-year-old Ruland Creel.

Sheriff Smith says fire units from several departments along with Washington County EMS worked tirelessly to get the fire under control.

This incident is under investigation. No foul play is suspected.