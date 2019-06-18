Wet end to the spring season

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – An unsettled weather pattern is going to continue for the rest of the week across the Peach State meaning afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely each day.

TODAY.

A weather disturbance will move through our region today giving us a good chance of seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms across Middle Georgia. Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the lower 90’s under a partly sunny sky before falling into the lower 70’s overnight tonight. Shower and thunderstorm development will ease off as we get near sunset this evening, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out during the night hours. The main concern for storms this afternoon will be intense rainfall rates as a moist air mass is in place across our area.

TOMORROW.

Afternoon showers and storms are once again back in the forecast tomorrow afternoon as we continue our warm, muggy, and wet weather pattern. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90’s again under a mostly sunny sky before bottoming out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s during the overnight hours.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We keep rain chances around for the better part of the next week, but isolated showers will be our only concerns this weekend. Widespread rain chances are expected to end on Friday as a ridge of high pressure begins to work its way into the southeast. Temperatures will be running in the low to middle 90’s during the afternoon hours.

