Georgia jailer tied to Norse white supremacist group resigns

ATLANTA (AP) – A Georgia jailer has resigned after liberal activists uncovered his leadership of a religious group with white supremacist ties.

Brandon Trent East says he was told to resign or be fired from his job in the Haralson County Jail.

Sheriff Eddie Mixon says East’s membership to “subversive” organizations made his departure necessary.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Atlanta Antifascists group outed East and his friend Dalton Woodward as leaders of the Norse pagan group Ravensblood Kindred.

Anti-Defamation League researcher Mark Pitcavage says not all Norse pagans endorse white supremacy. But this group is part of the extremist Asatru Folk Assembly.

The anti-fascist group also revealed that both East and Woodward serve in the Georgia National Guard, which is now investigating their affiliations. Woodward has been serving in Afghanistan.