MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a suspect who broke into a church on Tucker Road in Macon.

Deputies say that they responded to a call about a burglary at the Lutheran Church of Holiness on June 16th. Church members say that they arrived and saw the front glass window of the church was shattered.

Deputies say as the church members started to take pictures of the crime scene, the male suspect burst through the front door.

Authorities say that the church members tried to stop the suspect, but he fled on foot.

Deputies described the suspect as:

A male

Stands about 5’6

Short hair

Last seen wearing green/blue long sleeve shirts black pants

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.