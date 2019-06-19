Macon’s movie theater goes before judge for alcohol license

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon’s AmStar 16 went to court about an ongoing request to sell alcohol. The hearing took place on Wednesday.

AmStar 16 requested a public hearing after commissioners voted down the alcohol license application.

In April, commissioners voted 5-3 to deny AmStar an alcohol license. This prompted the movie theater to appeal the commissioner’s decision and request a hearing.

At the hearing, Assistant County Attorney Michael McNeill told the judge that AmStar met the legal requirements for an alcohol license. However, the commissioners worry about the risk of underage drinking.

AmStar’s lawyer, Mindy Thompson, argues that the movie theater goes through extensive training for its employees to serve alcohol. She says employees are trained to look for excessive drinkers and resolve possible conflicts.

Thompson says there are wristbands for those purchasing alcohol as well as a two drink maximum.

The judge plans to go to AmStar 16 and see how serving alcohol would go from an employee standpoint.

Judge Tyler Kaspers says he will compile the data from the county and AmStar to give to commissioners. Afterward, county commissioners will determine the next step for AmStar’s alcohol license.