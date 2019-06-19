The Middle Georgia gaming community hosts World Tour Tournament in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Reboot Retrocade Gaming Tekken World Tour Dojo Tournament is this weekend. This puts Macon on the map for the gaming community.

Reboot Retrocade and Bar hosts local gaming tournaments. Now they will be a part of a world tour tournament.

- Advertisement -

According to head tournament organizer Kirkland Dent, competitive gaming is growing in Middle Georgia. A number of top players live in Atlanta.

Dent says an application was sent to the developers of the Tekken game. They approve local events and tournaments to become a part of the world tour tournament.

Gamer’s can compete in the tournament and acquire points towards their global ranking.

“We expect some of the top players to come down for the tournament to compete against the local players who have been training for weeks,” Dent said.

A group of almost 20 players has spent no less than three hours per day for the past few weeks of training.

Dent says players strategize on ways to defend Macon’s turf. He expects close to 40 competitors.