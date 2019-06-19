Severe storms possible in Middle Georgia Thursday

After a week of garden variety showers and storms in Middle Georgia, we are going to see the possibility of strong to severe storms on Thursday.
A cold front is poised to move through the area of Northwest Georgia Thursday morning. This area of storms in not likely to impact Middle Georgia, but we will see a threat later in the day.
By the afternoon we could see pop up storms with the main threats being:
- Damaging wind gusts
- Hail
- Heavy rain
- Frequent lightning
- and can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated, spin-up tornado
Be sure to have multiple ways to get your severe weather warnings on Thursday.