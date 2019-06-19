More showers and storms in the forecast for today

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Warm and muggy conditions hang around Middle Georgia as afternoon showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast this afternoon.

TODAY.

We are stuck in an unsettled weather pattern across our region and that means afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be back this afternoon. Under a partly sunny sky, afternoon high temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s while hit or miss showers move across the region. Overnight tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under a partly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

Rain chances will decrease as we head into Thursday, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out completely during the afternoon hours. Temperatures during the afternoon hours will be in the lower to middle 90’s while temperatures in the nighttime will bottom out in the low 70’s.

FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND.

Rain chances are minimal for the first day of Summer on Friday, but we will see an increased rain chance on Saturday afternoon and evening as a cluster of showers and thunderstorms move in from the north. On Sunday we will see the chance for an isolated shower during the afternoon hours. Temperatures all weekend long will be in the low to middle 90’s during the afternoon hours.

