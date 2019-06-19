Solar canopies to go up at Macon Coliseum

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon Coliseum is getting solar canopies in the parking lot.

The Solar Canopy Project will provide solar power and improvements with parking at the coliseum.

- Advertisement -

This costs the county nothing.

The project is funded through Macon-Bibb County’s purchase of solar energy from Cherry Street Energy. The combined total rate is less than the electricity costs currently for operations at the Macon Coliseum.

The canopy will provide shade and lighting to almost three and a half acres of parking spaces.

They will also generate power for the coliseum.

Solar Canopies were installed at the Sheriff’s Annex Building in 2018. Mayor Reichert says the new canopies at the coliseum will be twice the size of those at the Annex.