United Way of Central Georgia gears up for Day of Action

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – United Way of Central Georgia is gearing up for “Day of Action” in the Pleasant Hill community.

The organization held a news conference at LH Williams Elementary school on Wednesday highlighting the upcoming events.

The worldwide initiative aims for volunteers to join forces in the fight for the health, education, and financial stability for Pleasant Hill.

Volunteers and community organizations will take on a variety of challenges including:

Community clean-up

Food Box Giveaway

Kids Field Day

Community Baby Shower

Health Fair

Smoke Alarm & Light Bulb Installation

Diaper & Sports/Bike Equipment Giveaways

President and CEO George McCandless says they expect more than 150 volunteers for Day of Action. They encourage more volunteers to come out to help give back to the neighborhood.

“I think we have someone for every home in Pleasant Hill to come out and work with us. One of the big things about this event is that it’s bringing everyone in the Pleasant Hill community together as one,” McCandless said.

Day of Action starts Saturday, June 29th with a pancake breakfast prepared by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Department.

A free neighborhood cookout takes place at noon.

Click here for more information.