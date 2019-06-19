Watch these New Jersey fishermen encounter a great white shark

A group of New Jersey fishermen searching for sharks on a boat named Big Nutz Required II got more than they bargained for Monday.

The group, searching for mako sharks, an endangered shark people like to catch and release for sport, found a giant great white shark instead, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Scott Crilly, one of the men on the boat 30 miles off Manasquan Inlet, was able to capture the encounter on camera. The shark, which the group estimates was about 16 feet long and probably around 2,000 pounds, began circling their 31-foot-long fishing boat, they said.

His brother, Jeff Crilly, who has a tattoo of “Jaws” on his arm, said he had “never seen anything like this before.”

“This thing is huge and we all started going crazy,” he said.

“We definitely were afraid of it coming into the boat,” Jeff Crilly added, “more because it easily nosed its head up past the silver rub rail and it could’ve easily pushed the boat down or worse, jumped in.”

After the shark circled the boat and ate some of their chum, or bait, it swam away, and the fishermen made it to shore safely.