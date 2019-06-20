2 Baldwin State inmates charged with murder of another inmate

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities charged two Baldwin State inmates with the murder of an inmate in June.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, authorities issued murder warrants to Timothy Paul Dunigan and Trinity Wayne Bussler on June 19th.

Authorities say they charged both men with the murder of David Watson.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections website, Bussler is serving time for multiple counts of burglary and false imprisonment. Dunigan is serving time for armed robbery.