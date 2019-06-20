Dog of the Week: Lovebug

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Lovebug is a two or three year old catahoula mix. She’s a bundle of energy who loves people and other dogs.

Lisa Goss, a volunteer with All About Animals Rescue, visited Daybreak with Lovebug in the hopes of finding her a forever home.

All About Animals Rescue is located at 101 Riverside Drive in Macon. It’s $200 to adopt a dog from the shelter, which includes the dog getting fixed, having all their shots and heart-worm medication.

To learn more about the rescue or to look at pictures of some the animals that are up for adoption, visit the shelter’s Facebook page:www.facebook.com/allaboutanimalsmacon/

Click on the video to see Lovebug.