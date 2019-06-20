41TODAY: Wounded But Not Defeated

The Wounded But Not Defeated stage play is coming to Macon on Sunday, June 23rd at 6:00pm

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Wounded But Not Defeated Stage Play is making its way to Macon on Sunday, June 23rd. The performance is at 6:00pm at the Douglass Theatre.

Author and Director Vandarray Jackson says the play is based off her book. It is a pastor’s story from beyond the pulpit. And the story line shows that no one is immune to pain.

Jackson says the play is bound to make you laugh, cry, and keep you on the edge of your seat.

For ticket information, contact the Douglass Theatre at (478) 742-2000.