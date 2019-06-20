Baldwin County library system faces closure due to funding cut

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One Baldwin County library system faces a possible closure due to a decrease in funding.

According to a news release, Twin Lakes Library System faces funding cuts from Baldwin County.

Twin Lakes Library System Director Stephen Houser says Baldwin County proposed 90% reduction in funding. Therefore, the library may have to close its doors.

Houser says that the Twin Lakes Library System Board of Trustees plans to hold a meeting on June 28th to discuss the future of this branch.