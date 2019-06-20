Cat of the Week: Rocket

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a ten week old kitten named Rocket!

Rocket is a little ball of energy and is looking for a forever home! Deborah Reddish, a volunteer at the Kitty City Cat Rescue in Macon, said that this ten week old kitten would be the perfect addition to a family with kids who are looking for a pet that wants to be played with non-stop! He may scratch a little, but it is all love.

If you’re interested in adopting Rocket or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!