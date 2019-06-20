Free gun locks for citizens after shooting death of Jones County toddler

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The U.S. attorney’s office teamed up with Project Child Safe to distribute free gun locks in the area.

The U.S. attorney’s office partnered with Jones County Sheriff’s Office after a 2-year-old died in the hospital after being shot in the head. This is according to Jones County Coroner Matt Jarrett.

Authorities charged the toddlers uncle, 18-year-old Darius Johnson, with reckless conduct and theft by receiving stolen property.

Deputies arrested Johnson and took him to the Jones County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office have about 100 gun locks to give away.

Bibb County is also participating in the gun lock giveaway.

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler says owning a gun is a big responsibility.

Project Child Safe provided the locks for the giveaway. Peeler hopes that giveaway events like this help prevent harm and prevent theft.

Go to one of the following locations to pick up a lock: