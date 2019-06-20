High School Football Player Dies After Practice

(WDSU) A 15-year-old football player in Amite City, Louisiana died this week after a late-night practice at his high school.

Coaches and teammates say Terrance Allen was walking back to the locker room around 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, when he suddenly collapsed. The team had been practicing late at night to avoid the afternoon heat. Even so, the temperatures were still in the 80s.

Emergency crews performed CPR on Allen, but he passed away a short time later at a local hospital.

Authorities say Allen was a defensive tackle with no known medical issues. Right now, there’s still no word on what caused him to collapse.